Suspect breaks leg jumping from 3rd-floor balcony after sexual assault in East Vancouver

A Vancouver police investigation has led to charges for a man after a woman was confined and sexually assaulted in her home, police say.

The incident took place in the East Vancouver neighbourhood near Broadway Street and Carolina Street on July 9.

A couple who witnessed some of the incident talked to Global News but did not give their identity for security reasons.

“We heard somebody trying to kick a door in,” said a neighbour.

“We heard a police officer at the door with his weapon drawn, saying, ‘What is going on here? You need to stop what you’re doing.’”

They heard the woman say, “I can’t open the door, he won’t let me.”

“Then the battering ram came.”

Neighbours said the suspect tried to evade police by jumping off a third-storey balcony, but didn’t get far.

He reportedly landed on a first-floor balcony, breaking his leg.

Howard Lethbridge, 32, has been charged with sexual assault, unlawful confinement, being unlawfully in a dwelling-house and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Lethbridge is expected in court for an appearance on Thursday, July 14.

