Crime

Suspect breaks leg jumping from 3rd-floor balcony after sexual assault in East Vancouver

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 10:59 am
There has been another stranger attack on a woman in Vancouver. Police say the victim was confined and sexually assaulted inside her home on Saturday night by a man she did not know.

A Vancouver police investigation has led to charges for a man after a woman was confined and sexually assaulted in her home, police say.

The incident took place in the East Vancouver neighbourhood near Broadway Street and Carolina Street on July 9.

Read more: Woman arrested after man fatally stabbed in downtown Vancouver

A couple who witnessed some of the incident talked to Global News but did not give their identity for security reasons.

“We heard somebody trying to kick a door in,” said a neighbour.

“We heard a police officer at the door with his weapon drawn, saying, ‘What is going on here? You need to stop what you’re doing.’”

They heard the woman say, “I can’t open the door, he won’t let me.”

“Then the battering ram came.”

Read more: Vancouver police officer could face charges over takedown involving police dog

Neighbours said the suspect tried to evade police by jumping off a third-storey balcony, but didn’t get far.

He reportedly landed on a first-floor balcony, breaking his leg.

Read more: One arrested and charged after downtown Vancouver carjacking, police say

Howard Lethbridge, 32, has been charged with sexual assault, unlawful confinement, being unlawfully in a dwelling-house and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Lethbridge is expected in court for an appearance on Thursday, July 14.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
