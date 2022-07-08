Menu

Crime

Vancouver police search for ‘dangerous’ wanted man believed to be in Lower Mainland

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 6:50 pm
Melqui Torres-Foot, 27, is wanted nationwide after breaching a conditional sentence order stemming from an aggravated assault charge. View image in full screen
Melqui Torres-Foot, 27, is wanted nationwide after breaching a conditional sentence order stemming from an aggravated assault charge. Handout/Vancouver Police Department

Vancouver police are searching for a “dangerous” man wanted across Canada for breaching his conditional sentencing order tied to an aggravated assault charge.

Melqui Torres-Foot, 27, stabbed a stranger on Granville Street in downtown Vancouver last year, police said.

“Torres-Foot is considered to be dangerous and investigators believe his violent behaviour is escalating,” reads a news release from the Vancouver Police Department on Friday.

Richmond RCMP officer found guilty of sex crimes, some against teens in Vancouver

There’s a “high likelihood” Torres-Foot is in Vancouver, Const. Tania Visintin told Global News, but investigators believe he could be “anywhere in the Lower Mainland.”

He is described as five feet eight inches tall and 135 pounds with short black hair, brown eyes and a two-inch scar on his cheek. Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Click to play video: 'Burnaby RCMP releases video of shooting suspect’s vehicle' Burnaby RCMP releases video of shooting suspect’s vehicle
Burnaby RCMP releases video of shooting suspect’s vehicle
