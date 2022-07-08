Vancouver police search for ‘dangerous’ wanted man believed to be in Lower Mainland

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are searching for a “dangerous” man wanted across Canada for breaching his conditional sentencing order tied to an aggravated assault charge.

Melqui Torres-Foot, 27, stabbed a stranger on Granville Street in downtown Vancouver last year, police said.

“Torres-Foot is considered to be dangerous and investigators believe his violent behaviour is escalating,” reads a news release from the Vancouver Police Department on Friday.

There’s a “high likelihood” Torres-Foot is in Vancouver, Const. Tania Visintin told Global News, but investigators believe he could be “anywhere in the Lower Mainland.”

He is described as five feet eight inches tall and 135 pounds with short black hair, brown eyes and a two-inch scar on his cheek. Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

