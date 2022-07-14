North Vancouver man charged in 2021 Vancouver collision that killed 23-month-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been approved against a North Vancouver man following a VPD investigation into a fatal collision that took the life of a 23-month-old girl in downtown Vancouver last summer.

Seyed Moshfeghi Zadeh, 30, has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

Police said a black Ford Escape collided with a black McLaren in the intersection of Smithe and Hornby streets just after 6 p.m. on July 6, 2021.

The Ford Escape then mounted the sidewalk and struck a 31-year-old man who was carrying his young daughter.

The child died at the scene, police said. Her father was taken to the hospital with life-altering injuries.

Sue Caithness, the victim family’s neighbour, said the child’s mother witnessed the crash.

The woman had just started a construction job and the infant and her father were on their way to meet her when it happened, she said.

“She was walking home from work and they had come down to meet her. She saw her little girl, Ocean, and her partner across the road, and she waved, and then she saw the accident,” Caithness said.

“She felt responsible, because if she hadn’t had this new job they wouldn’t have been coming down to meet her.”

— with files from Amy Judd.

