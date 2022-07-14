Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

North Vancouver man charged in 2021 Vancouver collision that killed 23-month-old girl

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 12:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Parents of toddler killed in tragic crash in downtown Vancouver speak about their grief and loss' Parents of toddler killed in tragic crash in downtown Vancouver speak about their grief and loss
The parents of a 23-month-old who was killed when a vehicle mounted a sidewalk and struck her and her father, who was carrying the child, speak to Rumina Daya about dealing with their grief and all the challenges they now have – Aug 10, 2021

Charges have been approved against a North Vancouver man following a VPD investigation into a fatal collision that took the life of a 23-month-old girl in downtown Vancouver last summer.

Seyed Moshfeghi Zadeh, 30, has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

Read more: Driver arrested in Vancouver crash that killed 23-month-old baby girl

Police said a black Ford Escape collided with a black McLaren in the intersection of Smithe and Hornby streets just after 6 p.m. on July 6, 2021.

The Ford Escape then mounted the sidewalk and struck a 31-year-old man who was carrying his young daughter.

The child died at the scene, police said. Her father was taken to the hospital with life-altering injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: RCMP investigating fatal crash in Fraser Canyon after motorcycle hits spilled debris

Sue Caithness, the victim family’s neighbour, said the child’s mother witnessed the crash.

The woman had just started a construction job and the infant and her father were on their way to meet her when it happened, she said.

“She was walking home from work and they had come down to meet her. She saw her little girl, Ocean, and her partner across the road, and she waved, and then she saw the accident,” Caithness said.

“She felt responsible, because if she hadn’t had this new job they wouldn’t have been coming down to meet her.”

Click to play video: 'VPD appeal for witnesses to Yaletown stabbing' VPD appeal for witnesses to Yaletown stabbing
VPD appeal for witnesses to Yaletown stabbing

— with files from Amy Judd.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver tagFatal Crash tagVPD tagNorth Vancouver tagVancouver Police Department tagDowntown Vancouver tagVancouver Fatal tagDowntown Vancouver fatal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers