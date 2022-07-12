Fatal crash in Peachland, B.C. under investigation, say RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in West Kelowna, B.C., say they’re investigating a fatal collision early Tuesday.

RCMP say the collision involved a semi-truck and a small car on Highway 97 in Peachland, south of Princeton Avenue, at approximately 2:30 a.m.

“The driver of the small car did not survive the collision,” police said.

Traffic was heavily impacted, with the highway being closed in both directions before being slowly, then fully reopened.

Police said a collision analyst attended the scene and that the investigation is in progress.

If anyone has dashcam footage, or they witnessed the crash and have not yet spoken to police, they are asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and quote file number 2022-42683.

