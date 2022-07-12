Menu

Fatal crash in Peachland, B.C. under investigation, say RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 8:30 pm
The side of an RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
RCMP say the collision involved a semi-truck and a small car on Highway 97 in Peachland, south of Princeton Avenue. Global News / File

Police in West Kelowna, B.C., say they’re investigating a fatal collision early Tuesday.

RCMP say the collision involved a semi-truck and a small car on Highway 97 in Peachland, south of Princeton Avenue, at approximately 2:30 a.m.

“The driver of the small car did not survive the collision,” police said.

One dead in fatal collision north of Vernon: RCMP

Traffic was heavily impacted, with the highway being closed in both directions before being slowly, then fully reopened.

Police said a collision analyst attended the scene and that the investigation is in progress.

If anyone has dashcam footage, or they witnessed the crash and have not yet spoken to police, they are asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and quote file number 2022-42683.

Calls for safety improvements to Highway 97A intersection after fatal crash
Calls for safety improvements to Highway 97A intersection after fatal crash – Sep 27, 2021
