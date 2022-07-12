One dead in fatal collision north of Vernon: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision in the North Okanagan Tuesday morning.

According to police, the collision happened just north of Vernon, B.C., near the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 97A just after 11 a.m.

Police say a commercial vehicle and a pickup truck were involved, and that one vehicle occupant died in the crash.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say officers are investigating the cause of the collision, and that further details will be provided at a later time.

DriveBC reported that traffic along 97A was heavily impacted, with the northbound lanes being closed, while southbound lanes were using the highway’s shoulder to get by.

Just after 3 p.m., DriveBC said one lane in each direction had been opened.

For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

