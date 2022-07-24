Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ongoing incident with heavy police presence in Whistler, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 24, 2022 5:05 pm
Whistler RCMP are attending a scene in the village. View image in full screen
Whistler RCMP are attending a scene in the village. Submitted

A heavy police presence was seen Sunday afternoon in Whistler, B.C. but at this time it is unclear what has taken place.

A Pan Pacific Whistler Village Centre employee has confirmed there is an ongoing incident outside of the hotel on Sundial Crescent.

A witness at the scene said the area is closed off and that they did see a tarp on the ground.

Read more: Suspect dented car before alleged assault in Vancouver’s Chinatown, driver says

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit BC has said IHIT will be taking over the investigation, looking into the incident.

“CFSEU-BC will be supporting (IHIT), however they need…as information comes to light,” Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton said, a CFSEU officer.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to BC RCMP, Whistler RCMP and IHIT for comment.

Read more: One man dead after shots fired by Nanaimo RCMP, investigators says

Click to play video: 'Escaped B.C. murder suspect may be trying to flee the country' Escaped B.C. murder suspect may be trying to flee the country
Escaped B.C. murder suspect may be trying to flee the country

…More information to come.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC tagIHIT tagBC RCMP tagWhistler tagCFSEU tagWhistler RCMP tagWhistler Village tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers