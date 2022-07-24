Ongoing incident with heavy police presence in Whistler, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A heavy police presence was seen Sunday afternoon in Whistler, B.C. but at this time it is unclear what has taken place.

A Pan Pacific Whistler Village Centre employee has confirmed there is an ongoing incident outside of the hotel on Sundial Crescent.

A witness at the scene said the area is closed off and that they did see a tarp on the ground.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit BC has said IHIT will be taking over the investigation, looking into the incident.

“CFSEU-BC will be supporting (IHIT), however they need…as information comes to light,” Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton said, a CFSEU officer.

Global News has reached out to BC RCMP, Whistler RCMP and IHIT for comment.

…More information to come.