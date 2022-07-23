Menu

Crime

Fake ID: Suspects who helped B.C. inmate escape used images found online

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 23, 2022 8:22 pm
Rabih Alkhalil is at large after escaping a pre-trial facility in Port Coquitlam. View image in full screen
Rabih Alkhalil is at large after escaping a pre-trial facility in Port Coquitlam. BC RCMP

Police are now saying the photos they released of two suspects who helped a B.C. inmate escape from a pre-trial facility are stock images from the internet.

“Investigators can now confirm that previously-released images of Rabih Alkhalil’s associates are stock images that do not represent the suspects themselves,” said Const. Deanna Law.

“It is believed that the suspects who helped Alkhalil escape bear close resemblance to the photos they left behind, but those images are not them.”

Read more: B.C. jailbreak: Police seek accused murderer, men who helped him escape

Rabih Alkhalil escaped from North Fraser Pretrial Centre on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Police said two suspects helped Alkhalil escape either posing or hired as contractors. The three left in a white Econoline Van and left west down Kingsway Ave.

Mounties said they believe they have located the escape vehicle.

Read more: Suspect vehicle in Chilliwack, B.C. double homicide found nearby in Bridal Falls

Alkhalil is still at large and police have said he is extremely dangerous.

He is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the killing of gangster Sandip Durhe at the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre in 2012.

Police describe Alkhalil as a 35-year-old man, five feet ten inches, 166 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Click to play video: 'Escaped B.C. murder suspect may be trying to flee the country' Escaped B.C. murder suspect may be trying to flee the country
Escaped B.C. murder suspect may be trying to flee the country
