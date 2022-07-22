B.C. inmate on trial for murder escapes facility in Port Coquitlam

Send this page to someone via email

A notorious and well-documented B.C. gangster is on the run after escaping a pre-trial facility in Port Coquitlam Thursday night.

Around 6:50 p.m., Rabih Alkhalil was able to escape North Fraser Pre-Trial Centre dressed in a black jumpsuit with a high-visibility vest with two others, who were either posing or hired as contractors.

The three left in a white Econoline van and travelled west down Kingsway Avenue.

Rabih Alkhalil was able to escape in a white van, police said. BC RCMP

“Coquitlam RCMP was advised by the staff of North Fraser Pre-Trial Centre that one of their inmates had escaped from lawful custody,” Const. Deanna Law said.

“RCMP is working closely with B.C. Corrections and the investigation is ongoing.”

Alkhalil is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the killing of gangster Sandip Durhe at the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre in 2012.

He was also one of four men found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2012 killing of John Raposo in Toronto, where he received a life sentence without parole eligibility for 25 years.

Police describe Alkhalil as a 35-year-old man, five feet 10 inches and 166 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Alkhalil left the facility wearing a black jumpsuit and a high-visibility vest.

Police said he is considered dangerous and people should call 911 if they see him.

— with files from The Canadian Press