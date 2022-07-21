Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. man sentenced to 15 years for drug trafficking and conspiracy to commit murder

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 11:35 am
A file photo of a police car and police tape. View image in full screen
A Surrey man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his connection to a conspiracy to murder plot and drug trafficking. File/Global News

A B.C. man has been convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison after being charged with 17 criminal offences.

Brandon Nandan, a 28-year-old man from Surrey, has received a 15-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including counselling a person to commit the indictable offence of discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking.

Read more: RCMP release more details about suspect vehicle in deadly Gasoline Alley hit and run

The conviction came after a combined forces special enforcement unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) investigation that “proactively targeted” an alleged drug trafficking network, which involved a conspiracy to commit murder.

CFSEU investigators said that in collaboration with Surrey RCMP and Burnaby RCMP, they learned of a conspiracy to commit murder in late 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

After an investigation, one suspect was identified as the person who was believed to be plotting the murder.

Read more: Coquitlam drug lab found and dismantled, RCMP say

“In December 2020 CFSEU-BC, with assistance from Burnaby RCMP, Surrey RCMP, and Lower Mainland District Integrated Emergency Response Team, executed search warrants in multiple jurisdictions around the lower mainland,” Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton said.

“The suspect was found at one of the search locations and was arrested.”

Police say they found and seized a kilo of fentanyl, a kilo of methamphetamine, a kilo of cocaine, several firearms and two firearm suppressors as a result of the search warrants.

Nandan was sentenced to a total of 15 years imprisonment, with two years of time already served.

His total remaining sentence is 12 years and 358 days, police said.

Read more: Burnaby RCMP seeks Indigenous woman missing more than 3 weeks

Nandan previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2014, in connection with the death of 20-year-old Branson Sanders.

Sanders was killed over a drug dispute and his charred remains were found in December of 2011.

Story continues below advertisement

Nandan was sentenced to six years in prison for his manslaughter charge.

Click to play video: 'Woman charged with fatal Yaletown stabbing' Woman charged with fatal Yaletown stabbing
Woman charged with fatal Yaletown stabbing
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey tagBC tagManslaughter tagPrison tagBC RCMP tagConvicted tagCFSEU-BC tagSurrey drugs tagBrandon Nandan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers