B.C. man sentenced to 15 years for drug trafficking and conspiracy to commit murder

A B.C. man has been convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison after being charged with 17 criminal offences.

Brandon Nandan, a 28-year-old man from Surrey, has received a 15-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including counselling a person to commit the indictable offence of discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking.

The conviction came after a combined forces special enforcement unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) investigation that “proactively targeted” an alleged drug trafficking network, which involved a conspiracy to commit murder.

CFSEU investigators said that in collaboration with Surrey RCMP and Burnaby RCMP, they learned of a conspiracy to commit murder in late 2020.

After an investigation, one suspect was identified as the person who was believed to be plotting the murder.

“In December 2020 CFSEU-BC, with assistance from Burnaby RCMP, Surrey RCMP, and Lower Mainland District Integrated Emergency Response Team, executed search warrants in multiple jurisdictions around the lower mainland,” Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton said.

“The suspect was found at one of the search locations and was arrested.”

Police say they found and seized a kilo of fentanyl, a kilo of methamphetamine, a kilo of cocaine, several firearms and two firearm suppressors as a result of the search warrants.

Nandan was sentenced to a total of 15 years imprisonment, with two years of time already served.

His total remaining sentence is 12 years and 358 days, police said.

Nandan previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2014, in connection with the death of 20-year-old Branson Sanders.

Sanders was killed over a drug dispute and his charred remains were found in December of 2011.

Nandan was sentenced to six years in prison for his manslaughter charge.

