Crime

4 teens, including 2 minors, arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 8:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Mother of Toronto’s latest fatal shooting victim never expected her son to be the victim of gun crime' Mother of Toronto’s latest fatal shooting victim never expected her son to be the victim of gun crime
WATCH: Mother of Toronto’s latest fatal shooting victim never expected her son to be the victim of gun crime (June 2022.) – Jun 9, 2022

Four people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man in Toronto last month, police say.

On June 8, the force received reports that multiple gunshots had been heard outside of an apartment building in the Lawrence Avenue East and Mossbank Drive area. Police said witnesses also reported “someone laying on the ground.”

Read more: Police identify Toronto shooting victim as 24-year-old Javonte Daley

Officers said a man with gunshot wounds was located and pronounced deceased. The victim was later identified as 24-year-old Javonte Daley.

According to police, on Wednesday four people were arrested. Jamar Bernard and Emmanuel Kitenge, both 19-years-old and from the Greater Toronto area (GTA), have been charged with first degree murder.

The force said two 16-year-old boys, both from the GTA, have also been charged with first degree murder.

They cannot be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Read more: Man injured, another in custody after stabbing in Toronto: police

Police said all four accused appeared in court on Wednesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

