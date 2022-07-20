4 teens, including 2 minors, arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Four people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man in Toronto last month, police say.

On June 8, the force received reports that multiple gunshots had been heard outside of an apartment building in the Lawrence Avenue East and Mossbank Drive area. Police said witnesses also reported “someone laying on the ground.”

Officers said a man with gunshot wounds was located and pronounced deceased. The victim was later identified as 24-year-old Javonte Daley.

According to police, on Wednesday four people were arrested. Jamar Bernard and Emmanuel Kitenge, both 19-years-old and from the Greater Toronto area (GTA), have been charged with first degree murder.

The force said two 16-year-old boys, both from the GTA, have also been charged with first degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

They cannot be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said all four accused appeared in court on Wednesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.