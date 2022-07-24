Menu

Crime

One man dead after shots fired by Nanaimo RCMP, investigators says

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 24, 2022 1:41 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
Police said a man has died after a police-involved shooting in Nanaimo, B.C. File/Getty

One man has died in Nanaimo, B.C., after he reportedly produced a weapon which led to shots fired by police.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the incident.

Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, Mounties were called to a confrontation between a man and a woman outside of a vehicle that was stopped in the middle of Haliburton Street near Highview Terrace in Nanaimo.

When police arrived, the man allegedly “produced” a weapon that led to shots fired by officers, according to the RCMP.

“BC Emergency Health Services attended, however, despite all efforts, the man died at the scene,” Dawn Roberts said, BC RCMP’s communication director.

Story continues below advertisement

“The area is closed for an undetermined amount of time while the investigation is ongoing.”

The man has been identified and police say the couple were known to each other.

No other people were injured in the incident.

