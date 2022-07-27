Menu

Crime

B.C. gang investigation leads to $8M in drugs seized in Metro Vancouver

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 27, 2022 3:42 pm
A large-scale investigation has led to the seizure of more than $8 million worth of drugs and money, Vancouver police said. View image in full screen
A large-scale investigation has led to the seizure of more than $8 million worth of drugs and money, Vancouver police said. Global News

An investigation into Lower Mainland gang activity has led to the seizure of more than $8-million worth of illicit drugs and $170,000 cash.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, police said.

“This is one of the larger drug seizures we have seen in recent years,” said Insp. Phil Heard, VPD’s organized crime section officer.

“We definitely think this is a sizable dent (in the illicit drug market). We hope this will have a significant impact on the toxic drug supply.”

Read more: 10 Alberta suspects face 139 charges in one of Canada’s largest fentanyl seizures

The investigation is part of “Project Tint,” a VPD-organized crime project targeting drug sales and distribution networks within a “high-level organized crime group” linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Story continues below advertisement

Three homes in Metro Vancouver were searched by investigators, two in New Westminster and one in Port Moody.

More than 10 kilograms of fentanyl, 22 kilograms of cocaine and 41 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized along with $172,000 in cash, two vehicles and a kilogram press machine, police said.

Read more: RCMP, B.C. gang unit say long-term investigation prevented motorcycle gang from setting up shop in Kamloops

The investigation was a collaboration between Vancouver Police Department, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit BC and the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team.

The two people arrested have not been charged, but police said they have a number of recommendations on the way.

Click to play video: 'IHIT names suspects involved in high-profile B.C. shootings' IHIT names suspects involved in high-profile B.C. shootings
IHIT names suspects involved in high-profile B.C. shootings
