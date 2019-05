Jasmine Bala

Videographer

Jasmine Bala was born in Abbotsford, B.C. and moved to Brampton, Ont. when she was very young.

She studied journalism at Ryerson University and graduated in 2019. Jasmine joined the Global Lethbridge team in May 2019, where she reports, shoots video and edits on a daily basis.

In her free time, Jasmine likes to take photos, travel, drink iced cappuccinos and play the occasional video game.