B.C. residents band together to send funds, supplies to earthquake victims in Turkey

A group of B.C. residents has banded together to raise funds and supplies to send to earthquake victims in Turkey.

More than 2,500 boxes of supplies have been gathered in a Vancouver warehouse.

Organizers said all of the supplies are heading to Turkey on direct flights out of YVR three times a week.

“As soon as we heard about the earthquake, we gathered a couple of friends and said, ‘Let’s do something,’” said Buket Donnelly, a Turkish-Canadian organizer.

“We can’t fly to Turkey to help but we can collect some donations and sent that.”

More than 300 people have come together to make things happen at the warehouse.

The group of friends, who created an Instagram account, @helpturkeyvancouver, contacted the Turkish Consulate General in Vancouver to kick things off.

Through the consulate general, the group was able to connect with Turkish Airlines which is providing free shipping for donations.

“At first we sent clothing, but soon they said they needed body bags and baby food,” Donnelly said.

“Babies are on the streets. They need shoes, they need new clothing. Please send us masks, gloves, and new tents.”

The group is accepting donations at a warehouse at 580 Industrial Ave. in Vancouver but organizers said not to bring second-hand items.

“Please send us priorities — things like new medical supplies, new tents, new warm clothing and canned food,” she said.

The group is turning away second-hand items, especially clothing and blankets, as they said Turkish officials won’t accept them due to lice and other medical concerns.

Priority brand new items wanted include baby diapers, baby food, baby bottles, baby winter clothes, adult winter clothes, blankets and sleeping bags, adult diapers, first aid kits, canned foods, and hygiene products.

One volunteer arrived in Vancouver Thursday after collecting items in Edmonton and driving all night.

“I drove all night. I left Edmonton around 8 p.m. last night. We need help. The children need help,” said Sedat Dikencik.

“We are trying to help as best as possible.”

The Turkish Consulate General in Vancouver, Taylan Tokmak, praises the group’s efforts.

“Turkish people in Vancouver organized very quickly,” he said.

“In one day they collected about one tonne of supplies. Globally, we are trying to coordinate our efforts and all the embassies to see what is needed now and what is needed in the long run. We have to focus on keeping the survivors alive.”

Tokmak reiterated the groups asks of shelter supplies, specifically for tents, as thousands of homes were destroyed in the earthquakes.

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling thousands of buildings.

The death count has risen to more than 19,000 people while tens of thousands have been left homeless.

— with files from Associated Press