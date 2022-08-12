Federal government announces $500K for monkeypox initiatives in B.C. and Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

As confirmed cases of monkeypox surpassed the 1,000-mark this week in Canada, the federal government announced new funding aimed at halting the spread of infection on Friday.

More than $500,000 will go to local organizations in B.C. and Alberta, working with the communities most impacted by the virus.

Community education and prevention is the focus of the federal government’s latest move to target the growing monkeypox outbreak across the country.

“It will help community-based organizations that work with gay and bisexual men in the regions that are most impacted by the outbreak,” said Hedy Fry, Liberal MP Vancouver Centre.

Most recent monkeypox cases have been reported among those who are gay, bisexual or queer, and men who have sex with other men. That’s where prevention efforts are largely focused, according to the federal government.

The government acknowledges, however, that anyone can contract the virus.

“Anyone regardless of sex, gender, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status and race can be infected and transmit monkeypox, if they come into contact with someone who has monkeypox,” said Fry.

“We need to work together to prevent stigmatization.”

In B.C., the money will go to organizations including the Community Based Research Center and the Health Initiative For Men Society (HIM) in Vancouver.

It’ll be used to create things like pop-up clinics and advertisements about transmission, prevention, and where to get the vaccine.

“HIV prepared queer and trans communities for this,” said Jody Jollimore, Community Based Research Centre’s executive director.

“We’re a fairly literate community, so when you see things like pop-up vax clinics, various programs – there are line ups (out) the door.”

According to federal health officials’ latest update on monkeypox cases in Canada, there are 1,059 confirmed cases of the disease in the country with 98 of them in B.C.

“We’re urging everyone to be aware of the symptoms of monkeypox and learn how to reduce the risk of getting infected and spreading the virus to others,” said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, adding that Canada is largely seeing person-to-person spread.

Monkeypox symptoms can include fever, chills, headaches and fatigue before sores appear on the skin.

