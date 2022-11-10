Glover Road overpass in Langley, B.C. being replaced as part of Highway 1 project

Send this page to someone via email

An expansion to Highway 1 in Langley, B.C., is set to begin to help alleviate congestion for drivers and accommodate more sustainable transportation options.

The expansion will begin with replacing the Glover Road crossing, the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said in a release Thursday.

The government previously committed to widening Highway 1 from 216th Street to 264th Street and the overpass is the first of the project’s three major work contracts.

When completed, the overpass will be a minimum of 5.2 metres, almost one metre taller than the current 4.46 metres.

The location has been the site of numerous truck strikes in the past, including most recently in July when a truck travelling eastbound hit the overpass, snarling traffic in the area for hours.

Story continues below advertisement

0:28 Heavy traffic congestion in Langley after overheight truck smashes into Highway 1 overpass

The nearby CP Rail overhead and the 232th Street interchange will also be replaced with higher structures as part of the overall widening project.

“A lot of people in the Fraser Valley face far too lengthy commutes, whether they are going into Vancouver or another part of the valley each and every day,” Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Thursday.

“That’s why we’re focusing on improvements to the Fraser Highway Corridor, Trans-Canada Highway 1.”

Construction has begun but the area will be closed in early 2023 and detours will be in place, adding about five minutes of travel time.

“So passenger vehicles will go over the new 216th overpass, that will be the detour. And commercial trucks will go over the 232nd overpass so it’s important to keep them separated,” Fleming added.

Story continues below advertisement

“I recognize there will be some adjustment during the construction phase, there always is.”

0:54 Container truck meets overpass in Langley

The Glover Road overpass is just part one of the overall widening projects.

This includes the replacement of the existing railway crossing just east of Glover Road, the replacement of the 232nd Street interchange and widening Highway 1 from 216th to 264th to add an extra lane in each direction.