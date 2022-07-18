Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Truck hits Glover Road overpass in Langley, B.C. ahead of afternoon commute

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 6:06 pm
Glover Road overpass View image in full screen
Traffic is backed up Monday afternoon after a truck hit the Glover Road overpass. Curtis Kreklau

Traffic on Highway 1 in the Lower Mainland is once again affected by an overheight truck hitting an overpass.

A truck travelling eastbound hit the Glover Road overpass in Langley around 1:30 p.m.

The right lane is now blocked and traffic is heavily backed up along the highway.

Drivers are being warned to expect major delays and avoid the area if possible.

The Glover Road overpass has a clearance of 4.46 metres.

Glover Road overpass height View image in full screen
A sign showing the height of the Glover Road overpass in Langley. Curtis Kreklau

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation confirms Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement crews are on the scene assessing the damage.

Story continues below advertisement

In a tweet, it said over the last 12 months there have been eight incidents in the Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley of overheight trucks hitting overhead bridges.

The ministry said it will be publishing a list of B.C. carriers who have been “cancelled for cause”, including serious safety violations.

Glover Road overpass View image in full screen
A truck hit the Glover Road overpass Monday afternoon. Curtis Kreklau
Click to play video: 'Another Metro Vancouver overpass hit by over height truck' Another Metro Vancouver overpass hit by over height truck
Another Metro Vancouver overpass hit by over height truck

Read more: Major traffic delays after truck hauling heavy equipment strikes Highway 1 overpass in Surrey

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, a dump truck hauling a flatbed trailer with an excavator struck the westbound side of the 192nd Street overpass on Highway 1 in Surrey during the morning commute.

Trending Stories

The equipment believed to be an excavator was being pulled by the truck with its bucket not completely collapsed when it hit the overpass.

Two SUVs were also caught up in the mess. One was badly smashed up after debris may have flown through the sunroof, leaving a woman with a cut on her head.

Another SUV also suffered some damage.

Click to play video: 'Container truck meets overpass in Langley' Container truck meets overpass in Langley
Container truck meets overpass in Langley – Jun 12, 2018

A similar incident on the 232nd Street overpass at the end of June is estimated to come with a $1 million repair bill.

At the beginning of June in Richmond, the Cambie Road overpass was also struck and the road was closed for hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Semi-truck container blocks Hwy. 1 in Langley after hitting overpass, falling off

In June 2018, a semi-truck carrying a container was heading south on Highway 1 when the container struck the Glover Road overpass.

It slid off the back of the truck and ended up blocking the right-hand lane.

More to come…

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Highway 1 tagHighway 1 traffic tagGlover Road overpass tagLangley Overpass tagGlover Rd overpass tagGlover Road overpass hit tagLangley overpass hit tagLangley overpass struck tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers