Major traffic delays after truck hauling heavy equipment strikes Highway 1 overpass in Surrey

A major problem on Highway 1 has snarled traffic Tuesday morning after a truck slammed into an overpass.

A semi hauling a big piece of equipment struck the westbound side of the 192nd Street overpass in Surrey around 8 a.m., during the morning commute.

The piece of equipment crashed onto the highway and it is not clear at this time if it struck other vehicles.

Traffic is heavily backed up westbound into Langley and only one lane is getting through westbound at this time.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said they were called at 8:08 a.m. and responded with two ground ambulances.

Crews confirmed they transported two patients to the hospital but could not provide further details.

Traffic is still able to cross on the overpass at this time.

More to come.