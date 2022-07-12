Menu

Traffic

Major traffic delays after truck hauling heavy equipment strikes Highway 1 overpass in Surrey

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 12:06 pm
Overpass hit 192nd Street View image in full screen
A truck hauling heavy equipment hit the 192nd Street overpass in Surrey Tuesday morning. Global News

A major problem on Highway 1 has snarled traffic Tuesday morning after a truck slammed into an overpass.

A semi hauling a big piece of equipment struck the westbound side of the 192nd Street overpass in Surrey around 8 a.m., during the morning commute.

The piece of equipment crashed onto the highway and it is not clear at this time if it struck other vehicles.

Traffic is heavily backed up westbound into Langley and only one lane is getting through westbound at this time.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said they were called at 8:08 a.m. and responded with two ground ambulances.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews confirmed they transported two patients to the hospital but could not provide further details.

Traffic is still able to cross on the overpass at this time.

More to come.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
