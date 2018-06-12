Semi-truck container blocks Hwy. 1 in Langley after hitting overpass, falling off

Traffic is crawling along Highway 1 in Langley on Tuesday morning.
A semi-truck carrying a container was heading south on the highway when the container struck the Glover Road overpass.
It slid off the back of the truck and is now blocking the right-hand lane.
Traffic is moving slowly through the single lane beside it but traffic is very heavy in the area.
Crews are working on getting the container off the road.
