Traffic
June 12, 2018 11:34 am

Semi-truck container blocks Hwy. 1 in Langley after hitting overpass, falling off

By Online News Producer  Global News

The container was lying on Highway 1 just before the Glover Road overpass.

Ryan Lidemark
A A

Traffic is crawling along Highway 1 in Langley on Tuesday morning.

A semi-truck carrying a container was heading south on the highway when the container struck the Glover Road overpass.

It slid off the back of the truck and is now blocking the right-hand lane.

Traffic is moving slowly through the single lane beside it but traffic is very heavy in the area.

READ MORE: B.C. couple shaken after concrete blocks strike car under Highway 1 overpass

Crews are working on getting the container off the road.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Glover Road
Glover Road Langley
Glover Road overpass
Highway 1
Highway 1 overpas
Langley Highway 1
Langley Hwy 1
semi accident Hwy 1
traffic Highway 1
Truck Hits Overpass

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News