Crime

One dead, one injured in Kamloops drive-by shooting, police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 27, 2022 8:16 pm
Kamloops police investigators are looking for any information regarding a double shooting that has left one man dead. View image in full screen
Kamloops police investigators are looking for any information regarding a double shooting that has left one man dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

One man is dead following a drive-by shooting in Kamloops on Friday night, according to police.

Kamloops RCMP said officers responded to a call that two men had been shot inside a car near Ord Road and Singh Street around 10:45 p.m.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead shortly after and the second man was taken to hospital in stable condition.

“Although the investigation is in its very early stages, the homicide victim was well known to police and the shooting is believed to be targeted,” said Kamloops RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley.

Several hours after the shooting around 2 a.m., police said a vehicle was found on fire on Frontage Road in Rayleigh.

At this point, police do not know if the car fire is linked to the doubling shooting.

The Kamloops RCMP Serious Crime Unit is conducting the investigation.

Anyone with possible information, CCTV footage, or dash cam footage regarding the incident is being asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

