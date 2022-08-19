Menu

Crime

‘A little concerning’: Port Coquitlam residents report shooting on residential street

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 11:18 am
Police were seen Friday morning sectioning off an area on a residential street in Port Coquitlam. View image in full screen
Police were seen Friday morning sectioning off an area on a residential street in Port Coquitlam. Global News

RCMP officers in the area of Davies Avenue near Raleigh Street in Port Coquitlam early Friday to investigate an apparent shooting.

Residents in the area said they heard two gunshots around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

“I was on my way to work when I heard what sounded like two loud firecrackers,” said Brent Morrison, a nearby resident.

Read more: Man killed in ‘targeted’ shooting in Port Coquitlam, police say

Back on June 30, a 37-year-old man was killed in a targeted shooting, just a few blocks away from this latest incident.

“It’s a little sketchy. We are not really used to this type of stuff around here,” said Morrison.

“Two incidents within two months is a little concerning.”

Read more: Man shot in Coquitlam, bystander hurt in related Port Moody vehicle fire: police

Yellow police tape and a number of police cruisers and officers were seen outside of a home on Davies Avenue.

Global News has reached out to Coquitlam RCMP for comment.

Click to play video: 'Surrey RCMP investigating shots fired on residential street' Surrey RCMP investigating shots fired on residential street
Surrey RCMP investigating shots fired on residential street

More to come.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shots fired tagBC RCMP tagPort Coquitlam tagCoquitlam RCMP tagBc Shooting tagPoCo tagResidential shooting tag

