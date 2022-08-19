‘A little concerning’: Port Coquitlam residents report shooting on residential street

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP officers in the area of Davies Avenue near Raleigh Street in Port Coquitlam early Friday to investigate an apparent shooting.

Residents in the area said they heard two gunshots around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

“I was on my way to work when I heard what sounded like two loud firecrackers,” said Brent Morrison, a nearby resident.

Back on June 30, a 37-year-old man was killed in a targeted shooting, just a few blocks away from this latest incident.

“It’s a little sketchy. We are not really used to this type of stuff around here,” said Morrison.

“Two incidents within two months is a little concerning.”

Yellow police tape and a number of police cruisers and officers were seen outside of a home on Davies Avenue.

Global News has reached out to Coquitlam RCMP for comment.

More to come.