Man, woman each face 5 attempt murder charges after Brampton shooting: police

A man and a woman have each been charged with five counts of attempted murder after a shooting behind an apartment building in Brampton last week, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the shooting happened at around 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 11 in the area of Dixie Road and Queen Street.

Five victims were in a greenspace behind an apartment building when they were shot at, police said.

One victim was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition, while a second victim was treated and released from hospital.

It’s believed the other three were not injured.

On Thursday, officers executed search warrants at “several” Brampton homes, police said.

Brampton residents Jaheim Powell, 19, and Emely Nagulendran, 23, were both arrested and charged with five counts of attempted murder.

Powell was also charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited device.

Police said both of them appeared in a Brampton court.