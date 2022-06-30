Menu

Crime

Coquitlam RCMP and IHIT investigate shooting death early Thursday

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 9:43 am
Coquitlam RCMP and IHIT is investigating an early morning shooting death. View image in full screen
Coquitlam RCMP and IHIT is investigating an early morning shooting death. Files / Global News

One man is dead after a shooting in Port Coquitlam early Thursday, RCMP say.

Coquitlam RCMP say officers found the body after the shooting was reported around 1 a.m. in the 2700 block of Davies Ave.

Read more: Support pours in for B.C. officers injured in bank shooting

Police have secured the area and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is handling the case, said Coquitlam RCMP watch commander S/Sgt. Paul Vadik.

Coquitlam RCMP said anyone with CCTV footage or dash-cam footage can contact them.

Click to play video: 'Saanich bank hostage describes armed robbery and shootout' Saanich bank hostage describes armed robbery and shootout
Saanich bank hostage describes armed robbery and shootout
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
