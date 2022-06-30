Coquitlam RCMP and IHIT investigate shooting death early Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead after a shooting in Port Coquitlam early Thursday, RCMP say.

Coquitlam RCMP say officers found the body after the shooting was reported around 1 a.m. in the 2700 block of Davies Ave.

Police have secured the area and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is handling the case, said Coquitlam RCMP watch commander S/Sgt. Paul Vadik.

Coquitlam RCMP said anyone with CCTV footage or dash-cam footage can contact them.

