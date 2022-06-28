Menu

Crime

Multiple people injured in shooting at Saanich, B.C. bank, 2 suspects in custody

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 3:15 pm
Developing: Multiple people are injured after a shooting involving police officers at a BMO in Saanich, B.C. Police have confirmed officers responded to a report of armed suspects at a bank in the 3600-block of Shelbourne Street in the community north of Victoria. Police are asking the public to stay away from the area.

Multiple people have been injured following a daylight shooting in Saanich Tuesday.

Police said two suspects are now in custody but officers are searching the area for a possible additional suspect.

Saanich police have confirmed officers responded to a report of armed suspects at a bank in the 3600-block of Shelbourne Street in the community north of Victoria.

There was an exchange of gunfire and multiple people sustained injuries, police said, although the extent of those injuries is not known at this time.

Police are asking everyone in the area of North Dairy Road to Cedar Hill Cross Road and Richmond Road to Cedar Hill Road to shelter in place.

Everyone should stay in their homes in this area, do not go outside.

Read more: Man charged after 3 people stabbed ‘multiple times’ in North Saanich

More to come.

