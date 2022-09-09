‘Prolific offender’ arrested after crashing into Abbotsford, B.C. home

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An alleged prolific offender in Abbotsford, B.C., has been arrested after crashing a into a home early Friday morning.

It all began around 4:23 a.m. along Highway 11 and Hallert Road, according to police, when officers spotted a vehicle towing a trailer that was loaded with ATVs and a dirt bike that had been stolen just minutes earlier from the Mission area.

Unmarked police cruisers followed the trailer while other officers tried to set up a spike belt along Clearbrook Road.

The driver spotted police and tried to dodge the spike belt but lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a home near Clearbrook Road and Charlotte Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

No one inside the home was hurt, according to police.

John Szanto, 39, was arrested and is in police custody.

“Prolific offenders such as Mr. Szanto continue to impact our communities, putting public safety at risk,” Abbotsford Police Staff Sgt Mark Jordan said.

“These offenders demonstrate time and time again that they have no respect for our Justice system as well as their court-ordered conditions.”

Szanto has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft of motor vehicle, theft over $5,000, and breach of release order.

0:48 Two dead after police chase involving stolen car in Abbotsford Two dead after police chase involving stolen car in Abbotsford – Aug 8, 2022