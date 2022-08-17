Menu

Crime

Sketch released of suspect in possible Abbotsford child abduction attempt

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 8:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Abbotsford police investigating possible child abduction attempt' Abbotsford police investigating possible child abduction attempt
A disturbing incident. Abbotsford police say an intruder tried to pull a child through a window in a possible abduction attempt Monday night. The child managed to break free and wasn't hurt. Jasmine Bala has more.

Abbotsford police have released a composite sketch in a possible child abduction attempt on Monday evening.

The incident is alleged to have happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 2700-block of Maple Street.

Abbotsford police have released this composite sketch of the suspect in a possible child abduction attempt in Abbotsford on Mon. Aug. 15, 2022. View image in full screen
Abbotsford police have released this composite sketch of the suspect in a possible child abduction attempt in Abbotsford on Mon. Aug. 15, 2022. Abbotsford police

Police say the child reported that a stranger reached through an open bedroom window and pulled them outside, down the side of the house and to the roadway.

Read more: Intruder tried to pull child through Abbotsford window in possible abduction attempt: Police

According to police, the child broke free and the suspect fled. The child was uninjured.

The suspect is described as about 40 years old and five feet 10 inches tall with a dark complexion, a medium build, short brown hair and a full beard.

Police said he had a silver septum piercing in his nose and a flower tattoo on his left arm from his bicep to his forearm.

He was wearing a ripped blue short-sleeved t-shirt, ripped blue jeans, and blue and white slip-on shoes, according to the child’s description.

Read more: Suspect dead, 2 women hurt in Kamloops abduction involving child: RCMP

Abbotsford police are urging people to lock doors and windows, and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police immediately.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video from the area around the time of the incident is also asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

