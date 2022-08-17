Sketch released of suspect in possible Abbotsford child abduction attempt

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford police have released a composite sketch in a possible child abduction attempt on Monday evening.

The incident is alleged to have happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 2700-block of Maple Street.

Abbotsford police have released this composite sketch of the suspect in a possible child abduction attempt in Abbotsford on Mon. Aug. 15, 2022.

Police say the child reported that a stranger reached through an open bedroom window and pulled them outside, down the side of the house and to the roadway.

According to police, the child broke free and the suspect fled. The child was uninjured.

The suspect is described as about 40 years old and five feet 10 inches tall with a dark complexion, a medium build, short brown hair and a full beard.

Police said he had a silver septum piercing in his nose and a flower tattoo on his left arm from his bicep to his forearm.

He was wearing a ripped blue short-sleeved t-shirt, ripped blue jeans, and blue and white slip-on shoes, according to the child’s description.

Abbotsford police are urging people to lock doors and windows, and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police immediately.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video from the area around the time of the incident is also asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.