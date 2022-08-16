Menu

Crime

Intruder tried to pull child through Abbotsford window in possible abduction attempt: Police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 10:56 pm
An Abbotsford police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. View image in full screen
An Abbotsford police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. Simon Little / Global News

Abbotsford police have issued a warning about a possible attempted child abduction on Monday night.

Police said the incident happened just before 9 p.m. at a home in the 2700 block of Maple St.

Read more: Suspect dead, 2 women hurt in Kamloops abduction involving child: RCMP

“Initial information received is that an unknown male broke into a residence and attempted to pull a child out of a ground floor bedroom window,” Const. Jody Thomas said in a media release.

“The child broke free and did not receive any injuries.”

Suspect dead, 2 women hurt in Kamloops abduction involving child: RCMP

Police, the K9 unit and forensics investigators were deployed to the scene, but no suspect was located.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Wanted B.C. father arrested in months-long child abduction case

While the investigation is in its early stages, police said they were releasing preliminary information as a precaution, and to remind Abbotsford residents to lock their doors and windows and to report any suspicious activity.

Witnesses or anyone or has video shot in the neighbourhood around the time of the incident is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

