Intruder tried to pull child through Abbotsford window in possible abduction attempt: Police

Abbotsford police have issued a warning about a possible attempted child abduction on Monday night.

Police said the incident happened just before 9 p.m. at a home in the 2700 block of Maple St.

“Initial information received is that an unknown male broke into a residence and attempted to pull a child out of a ground floor bedroom window,” Const. Jody Thomas said in a media release.

“The child broke free and did not receive any injuries.”

Police, the K9 unit and forensics investigators were deployed to the scene, but no suspect was located.

While the investigation is in its early stages, police said they were releasing preliminary information as a precaution, and to remind Abbotsford residents to lock their doors and windows and to report any suspicious activity.

Witnesses or anyone or has video shot in the neighbourhood around the time of the incident is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.