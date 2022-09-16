Death of woman inside apartment building suspicious, Montreal police say

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating after a 42-year-old woman was found dead in the north end of the city Friday morning.

Calls were placed to 911 around 9:30 a.m. about the discovery in an apartment building on Lacordaire Boulevard in Montreal North, according to police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

A person had gone to check in on the woman after not hearing from her and that is when her body was discovered. Police confirmed her death at the scene.

The woman’s death is being treated as suspicious by police. Brabant said her body had marks of violence, but did not provide more details. An autopsy will also be carried out to determine the exact cause of death.

Story continues below advertisement

Police officers are speaking to neighbours and going door to door in the area as part of the investigation.

“They will try to gather more information to understand the circumstances surrounding that suspicious death,” Brabant said.

A safety perimetre was set up in the area.