Crime

Calgary police and family need help finding former Montrealer, suspected victim of foul play

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted September 15, 2022 3:47 pm
A collection of photos of David-Alexandre Beliveau, who was last seen in Calgary on Sept. 4, 2021. View image in full screen
A collection of photos of David-Alexandre Beliveau, who was last seen in Calgary on Sept. 4, 2021. handout / Calgary Police Service

Calgary police continue to look for a man who’s been missing for more than a year.

On Sept. 4, 2021, David-Alexandre Beliveau, 36, was last seen in the community of Shaganappi. On Sept. 27, 2021, his family reported him missing after not hearing from him for several weeks.

The Calgary Police Service homicide unit and David-Alexandre’s family continue to seek answers and are asking for the public’s help in locating him, as investigators believe he may have been the victim of foul play.

CPS homicide investigators got involved with the file in November 2021.

Read more: Calgary police seek information to solve 3 cold cases

David-Alexandre is described as 5-foot-7, about 185 pounds, with a medium build, green eyes, a brown beard and bald head. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap with a white emblem, a blue golf shirt and dark blue shorts.

He also has distinctive tattoos: three monkeys on his back, a lion on his right bicep, a pair of dice on his left hand, a happy face on his right hand, the word “motivation” in capital letters on the inside of his left forearm, a number “7” on his left calf, a “Z” on his right elbow, and a map of Quebec with a pin on Montreal on his ribs.

David-Alexandre is originally from Montreal, but according to his brother Maxime, had been living in Calgary for six years.

In a recorded statement, Maxime said any information from the public could help.

“We are in need for anyone to tell us anything they think is going to be relevant — even if they think it’s not relevant, just tell it,” Maxime urged.

“He’s so generous, charming, putting sunshine everywhere – the motivating guy that you want on your team.

Maxime also provided the statement in French.

Anyone with information about David-Alexandre’s whereabouts is urged to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

