Britney Spears says she’ll probably ‘never perform again’ due to ‘trauma’

Send this page to someone via email

Pop star Britney Spears may never perform again.

On Sunday, Spears made her first public comments about the future of her career performing live music, claiming she is “pretty traumatized” from working under her conservatorship.

Despite the recent release of her collaborative song Hold Me Closer with Elton John, Spears, 40, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post about returning to the stage.

“I’m pretty traumatized for life and yes I’m pissed as f— and no I probably won’t perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point,” she wrote.

The post has since been deleted.

Story continues below advertisement

Spears claimed the 13-year conservatorship managed by her father Jamie Spears left her with little to no control over her own life and career, including the creative control of her music videos. In the post, the Oops! I Did It Again singer also took great issue with the in-concert photos taken of her during her four-year Las Vegas residency. Spears also complained about the number of dancers on stage during these shows.

She said she would rather use a studio to shoot photos herself over “working with the most offensive people in my life.”

Spears seemed to imply that the photos taken of her during her Las Vegas residency were unflattering, writing, “they could have at least cheated and retouched them for me … just saying.”

The singer closed the Instagram post by writing, “Kiss my God damn motherf—— ass.”

Spears was put into a conservatorship that controlled many aspects of her life on Feb. 1, 2008, by her father and lawyer Andrew M. Wallet after several months of her strange behaviour in public. Spears recently claimed her behaviour was harmless and that the “extent of my madness” was “playing chase with paparazzi, which is still to this day one of the most fun things I did about being famous, so I don’t know what was so harmful about that.”

She also claimed in 2013 she was given a US$2,000-a-week allowance, despite her residency in Las Vegas grossing $137.7 million in profits across 248 shows, according to Billboard.

Story continues below advertisement

In November 2021, amid the height of the #FreeBritney movement, a judge ruled to terminate Spears’ conservatorship.

Last week, Spears also posted and subsequently deleted several audio clips on Instagram where she spoke about the strained relationship between she and her estranged sons, ages 16 and 15.

The two boys are from a previous marriage with Kevin Federline. Spears remarried again this year to her longtime partner Sam Asghari, 28, only a few months after the end of her conservatorship. One of Spears’ sons, and Federline himself, gave an interview to 60 Minutes Australia about Spears’ marriage to Asghari and growing familial tensions.

The son claimed he did not attend Spears’ wedding because she “didn’t invite [the] whole family.”

In one of the since-deleted audio clips, Spears said, “Since they’ve been gone, I’ve honestly felt like a huge part of me has died.”

“Like literally I have no purpose anymore — they were my joy, they were my everything,” she continued. “I look forward to seeing them.”

Story continues below advertisement

In another, separate audio clip, Spears spoke of her father’s treatment of her throughout the conservatorship.

“I really felt like my dad was trying to kill me and I hope he burns in f—— hell,” she said.