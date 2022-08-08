Britney Spears responds to ex Kevin Federline’s claims about her sons

Britney Spears has responded to her ex-husband Kevin Federline‘s “hurtful” claims about her relationship with their sons.

In a since-viral interview released Saturday, Federline said the relationship between Spears and their two shared sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, has become distanced.

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her,” Federline, 44, told the Daily Mail.

Federline claimed the boys decided on their own accord not to attend their mother’s recent wedding to Sam Asghari, 28. Federline said regardless of their attendance, the boys are “happy” for their mother and “wish her and Sam all the best going forward.”

“This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else,” Federline said in the interview, referring to Spears’ recently ended conservatorship battle. “It’s been tough. It’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.”

Spears, 40, was released from her 13-year conservatorship in November. Contrary to popular opinion, Federline said he believes the conservatorship held by Spears’ father Jamie “saved” the Toxic singer.

“I saw this man that really cared, and really cares about his family and wanting everything to be OK,” Federline said in the interview. “When Jamie took over, things got into order. He saved her life.”

Federline also told the Daily Mail that Spears’ frequent near-nude Instagram posts have had a negative impact on their sons, calling the situation “tough.”

The former dancer said he has tried to explain to his sons that “maybe that’s just another way [Spears] tries to express herself.”

“But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them,” Federline added. “I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

On Saturday, Spears responded to Federline’s claims on her Instagram story.

“It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” she wrote.

“As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone .. It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram,” Spears continued. “I gave them everything. Only one word: HURTFUL … I’ll say it … My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad.’ I’m sharing this because I can. Have a good day folks!!!”

On Sunday, Spears shared another post to Instagram, adding to what she said on her story the day prior. Spears referenced Federline’s current wife, Victoria Prince, who told the Daily Mail, “Whatever is happening outside has nothing to do with this home.”

“The conservatorship has only been over for 8 months !!!!” Spears wrote in the emoji-filled post. “Reminder that the trauma and and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well !!!! I’m only human and I’ve done my best.”

“During my conservatorship I was controlled and monitored for nearly 15 years … I needed permission just to take Tylenol !!! I should embark on WAAAY more than going topless on the beach like a baby !!!!” Spears wrote.

Asghari also made a statement on social media, writing on his Instagram story, “There is not validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly.”

“The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model,” he continued.

“Kevin’s gravy train will end soon wich [sic] probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements,” Asghari wrote. “I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside him chosing [sic] to vilify my wife. His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13 year [conservatorship] and his loyalty to Jaimie [sic] indicates his approval at time of its conception as well.”

Spears and Federline met in 2004 when he was a dancer in a Hollywood club. They married later that year, but divorced in 2006, shortly after the birth of their second son.