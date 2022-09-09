Workshops taking place to help Guelph and area businesses boost bike tourism

Send this page to someone via email

Bike tourism is becoming a key economic driver in the Royal City and there are three information workshops taking place to help local businesses take advantage of that.

The workshops are a collaboration between the City of Guelph and Ontario By Bike, a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering sustainable mobility and tourism solutions across the province.

Businesses will learn how they can become part of the network and the positive impacts cycling tourism has on local economies through these workshops.

“The upcoming workshops are a great way for businesses to find out how to attract and welcome this growing customer base to their location,” said Louisa Mursell, executive director of Ontario By Bike/Transportation Options.

Story continues below advertisement

Guelph’s manager of tourism and destination development Alex Jaworiwsky said the city has always been known to be a bike-friendly community.

“We have the G2G (Guelph to Goderich) and the Kissing Bridge trails, and connections to the Wellington County trail system,” said Jaworiwsky.

The workshops are open to both businesses and cycling enthusiasts.

“It gives people more resources to plan their trip, and provides businesses the knowledge to support cyclists while they are here,” Jaworiwsky said. “The workshops are geared to educating businesses on trails, what cyclists may be looking for, how to provide healthy food and drink options, and what bike safe storage is like.”

There are two in-person workshops happening on Monday, Sept. 12. One is taking place at the 10C Shared Place on Carden Street in Guelph from 10 a.m. to noon. The other goes later in the evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Wellington County Museum and Archives on Wellington Road 18 in Fergus.

The third workshop is taking place virtually on Tuesday, Sept. 20 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The workshops are free to attend but participants must first register by going to Eventbrite.