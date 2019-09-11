City of Guelph trying out protected 2-way bike lane for a week

The City of Guelph is installing a temporary protected two-way bike lane on a busy downtown street for one week.

It will be installed on Woolwich Street between Macdonell and Wyndham streets from Sept. 13-20.

The city said they are exploring sustainable options for transportation infrastructure as part of their Transportation Master Plan that is expected to be completed in summer 2020.

“Planning for the future of transportation in Guelph gives us an exciting opportunity to reimagine the way we distribute road space to ensure all road users can move around our city freely,” Terry Gayman, the city’s acting general manager of engineering and transportation, said.

In what’s being called a “complete street,” the city said the design is meant to accommodate all modes of transportation including walking, driving, cycling and public transit.

The bike lane will replace the parking lane on the south side of Woolwich Street. Bicycle crossrides will be temporarily added to the intersections at Macdonell and Wyndham streets to help users get into and out of the protected bike lane safely.

The city is asking for feedback on the temporary bike lane. Residents are asked to fill out an online survey.

There will be an event on Friday outside of the Sleeman Centre to celebrate the opening of the bike lane from noon until 2 p.m.

The secret is out! Something exciting is coming to Woolwich Street. Join us to test out the #completestreet concept and tell us what you think. Your feedback will help shape the Transportation Master Plan. #moveGuelphforward https://t.co/CoLcYpNXeN — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) September 11, 2019