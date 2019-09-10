Guelph Storm to launch Rita Lets Kids Play charity during 2019 home opener

In recognition of a longtime ambassador for the team who passed away last year, the Guelph Storm are launching Rita Lets Kids Play night during their 2019 home opener on Sept. 20.

The charity has been established in memory of Rita Campbell — one of the most recognizable faces in Guelph hockey.

READ MORE: Guelph Storm mourn the death of longtime volunteer Rita Campbell

Campbell passed away at the age of 88 in June 2018.

Rita Lets Kids Play is a charity established by Campbell’s daughter Kim in conjunction with Guelph Minor Hockey.

“Rita was notorious for helping underprivileged kids by often buying equipment or paying registration fees,” the Storm said in a statement.

Fans attending the home opener against the Ottawa 67’s are asked to donate any new or used ringette or hockey equipment to help continue Campbell’s work in the community.

Known by many as the “Pin Lady,” Rita proudly wore a coat full of pins while working as an usher at hockey games. The Storm said it signified the number of lives she touched in the hockey community.

The Guelph Storm are pleased to announce that they will host the first annual Rita Let’s Kids Play night at our home opener on Friday, September 20th against the Ottawa 67’s! Info 👉 https://t.co/CwehCuOHyC pic.twitter.com/DvSKLVeXyS — Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) September 10, 2019

Campbell was part of Guelph hockey for over 66 years, beginning as the head usher at Memorial Gardens and becoming the Storm’s ambassador when the team moved to the Sleeman Centre in 2000. She retired in 2012.

READ MORE: Guelph Storm acquire Kitchener native from Flint Firebirds

The team said fans who are unable to attend the game and would still like to donate can call the Storm’s office for more information.

Puck drop between the Guelph Storm and Ottawa 67’s is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Larry Mellott will have the call live on Global News Radio 1460 CJOY.

WATCH (March 2, 2019): NHL Alumni Association partners with cannabis company for health research