View Full Results
Sports
September 10, 2019 12:57 pm

Guelph Storm to launch Rita Lets Kids Play charity during 2019 home opener

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Longtime Guelph Storm volunteer Rita Campbell died in June 2018 at the age of 88.

Guelph Storm / Twitter
A A

In recognition of a longtime ambassador for the team who passed away last year, the Guelph Storm are launching Rita Lets Kids Play night during their 2019 home opener on Sept. 20.

The charity has been established in memory of Rita Campbell — one of the most recognizable faces in Guelph hockey.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Guelph Storm mourn the death of longtime volunteer Rita Campbell

Campbell passed away at the age of 88 in June 2018.

Rita Lets Kids Play is a charity established by Campbell’s daughter Kim in conjunction with Guelph Minor Hockey.

“Rita was notorious for helping underprivileged kids by often buying equipment or paying registration fees,” the Storm said in a statement.

Fans attending the home opener against the Ottawa 67’s are asked to donate any new or used ringette or hockey equipment to help continue Campbell’s work in the community.

Known by many as the “Pin Lady,” Rita proudly wore a coat full of pins while working as an usher at hockey games. The Storm said it signified the number of lives she touched in the hockey community.

Campbell was part of Guelph hockey for over 66 years, beginning as the head usher at Memorial Gardens and becoming the Storm’s ambassador when the team moved to the Sleeman Centre in 2000. She retired in 2012.

READ MORE: Guelph Storm acquire Kitchener native from Flint Firebirds

The team said fans who are unable to attend the game and would still like to donate can call the Storm’s office for more information.

Puck drop between the Guelph Storm and Ottawa 67’s is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Larry Mellott will have the call live on Global News Radio 1460 CJOY.

WATCH (March 2, 2019): NHL Alumni Association partners with cannabis company for health research

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Guelph
Guelph Hockey
Guelph minor Hockey
Guelph Rita Cambell
Guelph Storm
Guelph Storm 2019 home opener
Guelph Storm Rita Cambell
Guelph Storm Rita Lets Kids Play
Rita Campbell
Rita Campbell Guelph
Rita Lets Kids Play

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.