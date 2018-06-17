Guelph Storm mourn the death of longtime volunteer, Rita Campbell

Guelph’s local hockey community is mourning the loss of one its most recognizable faces.

Longtime usher at the old Memorial Gardens and Sleeman Centre, Rita Campbell died on Friday at the age of 88.

“Rita will be remembered for her passion and dedication to sports,” a statement read on the Guelph Storm’s website Sunday morning. “Thank you Rita for your love and dedication to the Storm. You will be missed and definitely not forgotten.”

Campbell was honoured in 2012 by the Storm for her 66 years of volunteer work with the team and the city of Guelph.

“My mother was my rock. My best friend. I only pray I can be half the wonderful, loving, caring woman she was,” said Campbell’s daughter, Kim Hansell in a message posted to Facebook.

Funeral arrangements are scheduled for Wednesday at Gilbert McIntyre and Son Funeral Home on Gordon Street. Mass will be held at the Basilica Church of Our Lady Immaculate on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made to Guelph Minor Hockey.

Just received awful news a few minutes ago, Rita Campbell has passed, a great ambassador for Guelph hockey over the years at both the old Gardens & Sleeman Centre-the 1st face many fans saw each night entering the rink — Larry Mellott (@stormradioguy) June 15, 2018

Rita Campbell has passed away. What a great ambassador for #Guelph hockey over the years at both Guelph Memorial Gardens & Sleeman Centre. The 1st face many fans saw each night entering the rink.#ThankyouRita Photos courtesy of @GuelphLibrary, @guelphmuseums & @Storm_City pic.twitter.com/TqVabuaAOC — Vintage Guelph (@VintageGuelph) June 16, 2018