Guelph Storm acquire Kitchener native from Flint Firebirds

The Guelph Storm announced on Thursday that they acquired forward Eric Uba from the Flint Firebirds in exchange for two draft picks.

Uba is a six-foot, 196-pound right winger from Kitchener who was drafted in the ninth round by the Firebirds in the 2016 OHL draft.

“Eric is an impressive young man that will bring skill, size and character to our lineup,” Storm General Manager George Burnett said. “He has a proven ability to score in our league and we look forward to having him join our program.”

Uba collected 19 goals and 23 assists through 67 games with the Firebirds last season.

During the 2017-18 season, he spent time with the Wellington Dukes and Oakville Blades of the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

“I am thrilled to be starting this new chapter with the Guelph Storm and looking forward to getting things going in the coming weeks,” Uba said.

Storm training camp opens August 26.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see an OA D added to the mix too, another indication they plan to contend for a playoff spot instead of settle for a massive rebuild like last time — Larry Mellott (@stormradioguy) August 15, 2019