Guelph Storm finalize coaching staff by hiring new assistant

The Guelph Storm have finalized their coaching staff for the 2019-20 season by hiring Ken Peroff as an assistant coach.

Peroff is joining the team after two seasons as head coach of the Hamilton Kilty B’s franchise in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.

READ MORE: Guelph Storm to play 4 exhibition games before 2019-20 season

As a player, he spent four seasons on the blue line with the Brampton Battalion, compiling 75 points in 240 regular season games.

“Ken has been a successful player in our league, continues to have great knowledge of the OHL, and brings a very strong coaching resume,” Storm head coach and general manager George Burnett said.

“He’s been recognized by his peers for his excellence in the GOJHL and has shown success in developing young players.”

Under Peroff last season, the Kilty B’s boasted a 35-12-1-0 record to follow up a 38-10-1-1 record during the 2017-18 season when the team was known as the Ancaster Avalanche.

He was named coach of the year in the Golden Horseshoe Conference following both seasons.

READ MORE: Guelph Storm release 2019-20 regular season schedule

Peroff also attended the University of Guelph and played four seasons with the Gryphons’ hockey team.

“I’m proud to already call the city of Guelph my home and I look forward to contributing to the success of the team both on the ice and in the community,” Peroff said.

Joining Burnett and Peroff behind the bench is Chad Wiseman, who is returning to the Storm for his second season under the new title of associate coach.

The associate coach position was left vacant following the departure of Jake Grimes, who took a head coaching position in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Ryan Daniels is also returning to the coaching staff for his second season as the team’s goaltending coach.

READ MORE: Guelph Storm associate coach named Cape Breton bench boss

“We are very pleased to have Chad and Ryan return to our club,” Burnett said. “With the addition of Ken, we feel our coaching staff is an organizational strength and we are excited to get to work and continue preparation for the 2019-20 season.”

The Storm’s training camp is scheduled to get underway on Aug. 26.

Storm finalize 2019-20 coaching staff with the addition of Ken Peroff as Assistant Coach. Congrats and welcome to #stormcity Ken. Details–>https://t.co/24xdlGBHc7#IAMTHESTORM pic.twitter.com/hXLWBWceYj — Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) July 4, 2019