Guelph Storm associate coach named Cape Breton bench boss

The Guelph Storm is losing a key member behind the bench.

The team announced that associate coach Jake Grimes has accepted the role of head coach of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Cape Breton Screaming Eagles.

Storm head coach and general manager George Burnett, who has worked with Grimes for 13 seasons between Belleville and Guelph, said he has been a very important part of the team’s success.

“I am very happy for Jake and his family to have earned this new head coaching opportunity and challenge,” Burnett said.

Grimes joined the Storm ahead of the 2017-18 season and was part of its run to the Memorial Cup this past season.

The Storm had a record of 70-47-11-8 with Grimes.

“I am extremely proud and fortunate to be able to return to my home province of Nova Scotia,” Grimes, a Dartmouth, N.S., native, said.

“I would like to thank every player, coach, manager, owner and trainer I have worked with along the way.”

Prior to joining the Storm, Grimes spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the Peterborough Petes and 11 seasons as an assistant coach with Belleville Bulls.

The Guelph Storm would like to thank Jake for his dedication and professionalism, and for his integral role in capturing the club’s 4th OHL Championship title. Only the best of luck to Jake & his family as they begin an exciting opportunity with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles. pic.twitter.com/iSV9VlrulU — ✖- Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) June 4, 2019