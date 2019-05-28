Storm’s Nick Suzuki named Memorial Cup’s most sportsmanlike player

Guelph Storm forward Nick Suzuki has received the George Parsons Trophy as the 2019 Memorial Cup’s most sportsmanlike player.

The 19-year-old had three goals and four assists in four games and was not assessed a penalty.

Suzuki, a Montreal Canadiens prospect, earned a point in each of the Storm’s four games, including three points in a 5-2 win over the Prince Albert Raiders.

He has also been named the OHL’s most sportsmanlike player on three occasions.

Suzuki’s teammates, defenceman Sean Durzi and forward Isaac Ratcliffe, were named to the Memorial Cup All-Star team.

Durzi had six points during the tournament, while Ratcliffe finished with three goals and three assists.

The Storm were a win away from reaching the Memorial Cup finals, but dropped a 6-4 final to the Halifax Mooseheads in the semis.

The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the QMJHL won the tournament with a 4-2 victory over the Mooseheads.