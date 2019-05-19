Halifax Mooseheads beat Guelph Storm, securing semifinal spot in Memorial Cup

Raphael Lavoie scored a highlight-reel goal that put his team ahead for good as the Halifax Mooseheads beat the Guelph Storm 4-2 on Sunday at the Memorial Cup.

READ MORE: Memorial Cup: Hat trick comes in handy in Storm victory over Huskies

The 18-year-old draft-eligible forward made a strong solo effort for the Mooseheads’ second goal of the game, as he headed down the ice 1-on-2 while shorthanded and split the Storm defence with a toe drag before beating Anthony Popovich 6:48 into the second period.

Halifax, the only undefeated team remaining at the four-team tournament, has won back-to-back games to open competition and is guaranteed to advance to at least the semifinal regardless of the outcome of its last round-robin game against the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

Antoine Morand, Maxim Trepanier, Samuel Asselin also scored for the host Mooseheads while Alexis Gravel stopped 33 shots for the win.

WATCH: 101st Memorial Cup takes over downtown Halifax

Sean Durzi had both goals for the Ontario Hockey League champion Storm.

Anthony Popovich made 38 saves in defeat.