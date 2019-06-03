Around the OHL: Season finale with Guelph Storm coach, captain

In the final episode of the 2018-19 season, hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs look back on the Guelph Storm’s historic run, chatting with team captain Isaac Ratcliffe and head coach George Burnett.
Ratcliffe, a prospect of the Philadelphia Flyers, shares some insight on the remarkable run that saw the Storm go 7-0 in elimination games. Ratcliffe also talks about what it was like winning a championship with his childhood friend Nick Suzuki. The pair played minor hockey together in London and were reunited in January when Suzuki was acquired in a trade from Owen Sound. The trade paid off in a big way as Suzuki went on to win the playoff MVP.
On route to their OHL championship, the Storm came back from several series deficits, including a second-round series against London where they trailed three games to none. They went on to beat Saginaw and Ottawa to win their fourth league title in franchise history.
