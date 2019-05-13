Guelph Storm win OHL championship, earn spot in Memorial Cup

The Guelph Storm fought back once again in the playoffs to win the OHL Championship for the first time since 2014, defeating the Ottawa 67’s 8-3 at the Sleeman Centre on Sunday.

The 67’s had a 2-0 lead at the end of the first period, but Storm captain Isaac Ratcliffe had two goals and two assists as part of a five-goal second period in the Game 6 victory.

Dmitri Samorukov chipped in two goals, while playoff scoring leader Nick Suzuki, who was named playoff MVP, scored and added two assists for Guelph.

Cedric Ralph, Domenico Commisso and Keegan Stevenson added the other goals for the Storm.

Anthony Popovich made 23 saves for the victory.

Noel Hoefenmeyer and Kody Clark opened the scoring for the 67’s and Sasha Chmelevski added the third goal late in the second period.

Cedrick Andree faced 38 shots in the loss.

Guelph fell behind in the series 2-0 to Ottawa before winning four straight games. It was the third time in the 2019 playoffs the Storm had to crawl back from significant deficits.

They managed comebacks against the London Knights after going down 3-0 and the Saginaw Spirit after going down 3-1.

The Storm will fly to Halifax for the 2019 Memorial Cup that begins on Friday.

A huge congratulations is in order for the @Ottawa67sHockey and their team. A great series and a Historic season! 🇨🇦 🤝 #IamtheSTORM pic.twitter.com/EWl99dIhWb — ✖- Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) May 12, 2019