Guelph Storm defeat Ottawa 67’s, take 3-2 series lead in OHL Finals

After a 4-3 victory against the Ottawa 67’s in Game 5 of the OHL Finals at TD Place Friday, the Guelph Storm are one win away from a trip to the Memorial Cup.

The Storm led the best-of-seven series 3-2 with Game 6 in Guelph on Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: Toropchenko scores twice as Guelph Storm defeat Ottawa 67’s, tie OHL Finals 2-2

Nate Schnarr’s eighth goal of the playoffs at 12:39 of the second period would hold up to be the game winner.

Alexey Toropchenko scored his seventh goal of the series and picked up an assist in the victory, while Anthony Popovich made 28 saves for Guelph.

Cedric Ralph and Isaac Ratcliffe also score for the Storm.

"It's a matter of will." Coach @BearTourigny on what it takes to win at this point in the postseason.#67s #NoQuit pic.twitter.com/sq2WejLyRK — xyz – Ottawa 67's (@Ottawa67sHockey) May 11, 2019

Tye Felhaber had two goals for the 67’s and Sasha Chmelevski added the other. Cedrick Andree gave up four goals on 29 shots in the loss.

READ MORE: Guelph Storm look to even up OHL Finals series with Ottawa 67’s

One more win would send the Storm to their first Memorial Cup tournament since 2014.

Game 6 is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Sleeman Centre in downtown Guelph. Larry Mellott will have the call live on 1460 CJOY.