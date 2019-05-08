Guelph Storm look to even up OHL Finals series with Ottawa 67’s

The Guelph Storm hope to make it two wins in a row in Game 4 of the OHL Finals against the Ottawa 67’s on Wednesday night.

The Storm are coming off a 7-2 victory on Monday at the Sleeman Centre to cut the 67’s lead in the best-of-seven series to 2-1.

READ MORE: Guelph Storm bounce back in OHL finals with 7-2 victory over Ottawa 67’s

Ottawa took Game 1 at home by a score of 7-2 and followed it up with a 4-3 win in Game 2 at TD Place.

Alexey Toropchenko has four goals in the series for Guelph, while Nick Suzuki has a playoff-leading 35 points. 67’s goaltender Michael DiPietro is unlikely to play after going down with an ankle injury in Game 3.

The puck is scheduled to drop in Game 4 just after 7 p.m. at a sold-out Sleeman Centre.

READ MORE: Guelph Storm host Game 3 down 0-2 in OHL Finals against Ottawa 67’s

Larry Mellott will have Storm fans covered with the play by play on 1460 CJOY in Guelph.

No matter what happens in Game 4, both teams will be heading back to the nation’s capital for Game 5 on Friday night.

The winner of this series will earn a spot in the 2019 Memorial Cup in Halifax.

They will join the host team, the Halifax Mooseheads, along with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the QMJHL and the winner of WHL Final between the Prince Albert Raiders and Vancouver Giants.