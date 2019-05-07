Guelph Storm bounce back in OHL finals with 7-2 victory over Ottawa 67’s

The Guelph Storm snapped the Ottawa 67’s 14-game playoff winning streak with authority in Game 3 of the OHL finals on Monday night.

Isaac Ratcliffe, MacKenzie Entwistle and Alexey Toropchenko each had two goals as the Storm hammered Ottawa 7-2 with Guelph now trailing 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Nate Schnarr added a goal of his own, and Nick Suzuki had three assists in the victory.

Sasha Chmelevski and Graeme Clarke scored for the 67’s.

Anthony Popovich only needed to make 18 saves for the victory, while Cedrick Andree, who was starting for the 67’s in place of the injured Michael DiPietro, was peppered with 36 shots.

Ratcliffe and Chmelevski traded goals early in the game, but the Storm controlled the lead after Toropchenko fired in a loose puck to make it 2-1 at 11:41 in the first period.

Schnarr put Guelph up 3-1 a minute into the second period on a great pass from Liam Hawel during a two-on-one breakaway. The goal would hold up to be the game winner.

The 67’s cut the lead to 3-2 with Clarke’s goal, but the Storm took over the game with four unanswered goals.

Toropchenko potted his second on a strong individual effort in front of the net to regain the two-goal lead heading into the third period.

Entwistle made it 5-2 after carrying the puck out of the corner and shooting it past Andree. Ratcliffe got his second goal of the game when he put in a loose puck from the slot.

Game 4 is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Sleeman Centre. The loss for the 67’s guarantees a Game 5 will be played at Ottawa’s TD Place on Friday.

