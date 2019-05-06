Guelph Storm host Game 3 down 0-2 in OHL Finals against Ottawa 67’s

It may be a different series, but both the Guelph Storm and Ottawa 67’s find themselves in familiar territory heading into Game 3 of the OHL Finals on Monday night.

For the third time in the playoffs, the Storm are returning to the Sleeman Centre after dropping the first two games of the series.

READ MORE: Ottawa 67’s rout Guelph Storm, 7-2, to take Game 1 of OHL Finals

The team, of course, has overcome those deficits on the previous two occasions and went on to defeat the London Knights and Saginaw Spirit.

It’s a different story this time around because the 67’s have not lost a game in the playoffs so far and are looking for their 15th victory in a row.

But they will have to do it without goaltender Michael DiPietro who left Saturday’s 4-3 victory in Game 2 with a reported high ankle sprain.

It’s not known how long the 19-year-old will be out for, but it is unlikely he will be available for the 67’s in games three and four in Guelph.

Cedrick Andree, who posted an impressive 34-5-2 record during the regular season, will be called upon to take over Ottawa’s crease.

He hadn’t played in over a month before coming in for the injured DiPietro in the first period of Game 2.

DiPietro has been the go-to guy for the 67’s after they acquired him from the Windsor Spitfires in a blockbuster trade in December.

Andree made 26 saves in relief of DiPietro in Saturday’s win, despite the Storm managing a 2-0 lead on goals by Alexey Toropchenko and Keegan Stevenson.

Austen Keating scored late in the first period and then Kyle Maksimovich scored early in the second to tie it up.

LISTEN: Around The OHL Podcast with Mike Stubbs and Jake Jeffrey

Two more goals in the period put the home team up 4-2 before Toropchenko scored again late in the third for a 4-3 final.

Game 3 is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the sold-out Sleeman Centre, and Larry Mellott will have the call live on 1460 CJOY.

It's only ever really "must win" if you're facing elimination, but humor me, let's label this one must win tonight @Storm_City LISTEN LIVE: https://t.co/G7yYR3SBRM — Larry Mellott (@stormradioguy) May 6, 2019