Around The OHL: Chatting with vice-president of the OHL, Ted Baker

Hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs are talking suspensions with the vice-president of the OHL, Ted Baker. They talk about the process from when a penalty gets called, to when a suspension gets handed out, and all the parties involved in that decision.

They even talk about THAT rule, that automatically suspends a player for five games if they shot the puck over the glass after the whistle. We’ve seen that happen on a couple occasions this season, including the playoffs.

Also on the episode, Jake and Mike take a look at the incredible run for the Ottawa 67’s to start the playoffs, and where that stacks up historically.

The 67’s are the first team to enter the OHL Championships with a perfect 12-0 record. There were some teams in the past who went 12-0 through the playoffs, but had a bye for the first or second round. Also, no team has won 13 straight playoff games.

Several teams have enjoyed outstanding playoff runs, but came up short of what Ottawa has been able to do. A handful of teams over the last 20 years have won their first nine games of the playoffs, only to lose game two of the conference finals.

That list includes the 2015 Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, 2011 Mississauga St. Michael’s Majors, 2009 Barrie Colts, 2008 Kitchener Rangers, 2005 London Knights, and 2001 Plymouth Whalers. Of those teams, only the Knights and Rangers when on to win the OHL Championship.

Jake Jeffrey is the morning anchor and host of 980 News at Noon on 980 CFPL, assistant general manager of the Strathroy Rockets, a hockey coach and co-host of the Around the OHL podcast.

Mike Stubbs is the radio voice of the London Knights and host of London Live from 1-3 p.m. every weekday on 980 CFPL.

