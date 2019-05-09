Toropchenko scores twice as Guelph Storm defeat Ottawa 67’s, tie OHL Finals 2-2

Alexey Toropchenko scored twice and Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists as the Guelph Storm held off the Ottawa 67’s 5-4 on Wednesday night to tie the OHL finals series 2-2.

Nate Schnarr and Liam Hawel also scored, and Anthony Popovich stopped 30 shots in the victory.

Lucas Chiodo had a goal and added an assist for Ottawa, while Tye Felhaber and Kyle Maksimovich scored late in an attempted comeback that came up short.

Hudson Wilson had his first goal of the playoffs for the 67’s, and Cedrick Andree made 19 saves.

Game 5 is on Friday night in Ottawa.

After the 67’s opened the scoring on a shot by Wilson almost five minutes into the first period, the Storm took over with four straight goals.

Schnarr tied the game on the power play at 12:04 when he buried a loose puck in front of the net.

The Storm took a 2-1 lead less than two minutes later when Toropchenko hammered home a rebound on a shot by Dom Commisso.

His second goal of the game and Suzuki’s 15th of the playoffs put Guelph up 4-1.

Chiodo made it 4-2 heading into the third period.

I’ve never heard @sleemancentre as noisy and the atmosphere feel as “electric” as it has been the last few games. Keep it going @Storm_City on Sunday! — Larry Mellott (@stormradioguy) May 9, 2019

Hawel’s power-play goal at 2:28 in the third would hold up to be the game winner after Felhaber and Maksimovich scored late with the 67’s net empty.

The Storm scored two empty-net goals with Andree out, but both were overturned on offside calls.

Puck drop at TD Place on Friday is scheduled for 7 p.m. Game 6 will be played at Guelph’s Sleeman Centre on Sunday afternoon. If necessary, Game 7 will be back in Ottawa on Monday night.

Larry Mellott will have the call for each game on 1460 CJOY.

For any doubters who wondered if all the trade movement @Storm_City was worth it the answer is a resounding YES, regardless of what happens in the rest of this series. — Larry Mellott (@stormradioguy) May 9, 2019