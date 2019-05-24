Around The OHL: What happened to the west, Halifax hospitality, and what’s with all this math!?

There are just two games left in the CHL season as hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs talk about what is to come at the Memorial Cup in Halifax, N.S.

The guys are joined by OHL reporter Terry Doyle, who’s a mainstay at the Memorial Cup and is taking in the action this week in Halifax. They take a look at all four teams heading to the 101st edition of the Canadian Hockey League tournament.

The guys talk about another winless year for the WHL champion, how Halifax’s home-ice advantage has helped them book a ticket to Sunday’s final, and how math has played a big role in shaking out the standings.

They also look at the Guelph Storm’s tournament so far, and what’s to come for the OHL Champions.

Since the tournament moved to a four-team format in 1983, the host team has won the Memorial Cup on 10 occasions, most recently when the Windsor Spitfires beat Erie on home ice to win the 2017 tournament.

If Rouyn-Noranda is successful in Friday’s semifinals, it would mark just the second time the CHL final has been played between two QMJHL clubs. The only other time that happened was when Quebec beat host Moncton 6-2 in 2006. The finals have featured all WHL teams twice, and a pair of OHL teams on four occasions.

In the 36 Memorial Cups with a four-team format, only 12 finals have been played without an OHL participant.

Jake Jeffrey is the morning anchor and host of 980 News at Noon on 980 CFPL, assistant general manager of the Strathroy Rockets, a hockey coach and co-host of the Around the OHL podcast.

Mike Stubbs is the radio voice of the London Knights and host of London Live from 1-3 p.m. every weekday on 980 CFPL.

