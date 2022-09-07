Menu

Crime

Barriere man arrested after two reports of gunshots north of Kamloops, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 2:40 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
Barriere RCMP officers responded to two reports of gunshots on Tuesday. File/Getty

One man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Westsyde North, a community south of Barriere, B.C., and a quick drive north from Kamloops.

Read more: One dead following South Surrey residential street shooting

Barriere RCMP said they responded to the 4200 block of Peterson Betts Road for a report of gunfire in the area on Tuesday around 7 p.m.

As officers were responding to that report, another man called police and said someone had fired a gun at him and his vehicle with a rifle.

Read more: Langley, B.C. shooting motive remains unclear as neighbours say gunman was ‘off’

Barriere RCMP said officers quickly identified and arrested a suspect.

“It was determined that the victim and the suspect were known to each other and the motive behind the shooting remains under investigation,” B.C. RCMP staff wrote in a release.

“There is no perceived further risk to the public.”

Read more: Two dead, one in hospital after triple shooting at South Surrey Athletic Park

A 49-year-old Barriere man remains in custody, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barriere RCMP at 250-672-9918.

Click to play video: 'Surrey RCMP investigating shots fired on residential street' Surrey RCMP investigating shots fired on residential street
Surrey RCMP investigating shots fired on residential street – Aug 14, 2022
