Barriere man arrested after two reports of gunshots north of Kamloops, B.C.

One man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Westsyde North, a community south of Barriere, B.C., and a quick drive north from Kamloops.

Barriere RCMP said they responded to the 4200 block of Peterson Betts Road for a report of gunfire in the area on Tuesday around 7 p.m.

As officers were responding to that report, another man called police and said someone had fired a gun at him and his vehicle with a rifle.

Barriere RCMP said officers quickly identified and arrested a suspect.

“It was determined that the victim and the suspect were known to each other and the motive behind the shooting remains under investigation,” B.C. RCMP staff wrote in a release.

“There is no perceived further risk to the public.”

A 49-year-old Barriere man remains in custody, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barriere RCMP at 250-672-9918.

